Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Newtek Business Services worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 22.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 78.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Chubb Ltd purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the second quarter worth $238,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth $1,015,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $625.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $36.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 175.61%.

NEWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

