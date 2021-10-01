Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,385,304. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $479.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

