Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,896 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.65.

MTB opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.81. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $90.45 and a one year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.