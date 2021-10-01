Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,894 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

