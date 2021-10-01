Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 115.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

