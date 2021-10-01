Mainframe (MFT) Price Hits $0.0170 on Exchanges

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Mainframe coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mainframe has a total market capitalization of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mainframe has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00232791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

MFT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Mainframe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mainframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

