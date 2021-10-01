Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,578 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

