Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MARZF stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Marston’s has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Get Marston's alerts:

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.