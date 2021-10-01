Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
MARZF stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Marston’s has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.
Marston’s Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.