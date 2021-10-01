Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Sells $242,130.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matson alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $169,900.00.

NYSE MATX traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Matson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Matson by 40.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 768.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 160,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Matson by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matson by 79,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.