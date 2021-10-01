Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.65. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

