Max Lousada Sells 510,165 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,786. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $526,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 83.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $237,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMG. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.