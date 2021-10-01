Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp (JMACU) Plans to Raise $90 Million in October 5th IPO

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp (JMACU) expects to raise $90 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, October 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 9,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp has a market-cap of $116.9 million.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus on industries that complement our management team’s background, and to capitalize on the ability of our management team to identify and acquire a business, focusing on the healthcare and technology sectors, where our management team has extensive experience. Sectors we plan on exploring include, but are not limited to, technologically advanced segments of the medical, biotechnology, digital, data and data science, industrial and financial fields. (Note: In an S-1/A filing dated Sept. 27, 2021, Maxpro Capital Acquisition – formerly known as Jade Mountain Acquisition – cut the size of its SPAC IPO to 9 million units, down from 10 million, at $10 each to raise $90 million.) “.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 5/F-4, No. 89 Songren Road, Xinyi District Taipei City 11073 and can be reached via phone at +886 2 7713 7952.

