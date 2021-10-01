MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.60

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 22644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get MBIA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $731.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,578,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter worth about $9,620,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter worth about $5,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 455.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 378,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.