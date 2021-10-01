MCO (MCO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $822,387.00

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. MCO has a market cap of $108.83 million and approximately $822,387.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO coin can currently be bought for $6.89 or 0.00014346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00227170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00114304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012488 BTC.

MCO Coin Profile

MCO is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

