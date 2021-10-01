MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $31,720.33 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $31,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Mikalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73.

MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 178,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,238. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -127.86.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

