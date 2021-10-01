megaBONK (MBONK) Price Reaches $0.0522 on Major Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. megaBONK has a total market cap of $156,690.76 and approximately $3,458.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00229356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00115020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011913 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.