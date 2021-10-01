Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 410 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 17.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,309 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 17.8% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 210,467 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after buying an additional 31,760 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 27.3% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 563,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $152,740,000 after buying an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $281.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.