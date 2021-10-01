MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $12.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,667.28. 1,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,794.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,588.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33,588.00 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.70 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.