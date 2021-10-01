Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 72.6% in September

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MCARY stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.57. 4,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Mercari has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mercari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

