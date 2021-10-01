Michael J. Labarre Sells 29,450 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.75. 721,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,681. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after buying an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after acquiring an additional 400,378 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

