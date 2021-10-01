Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $281.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.14. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

