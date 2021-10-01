Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00009333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $86.73 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 251,972,579 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

