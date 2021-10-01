Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAIFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 310,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,913. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

