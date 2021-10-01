Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Sells $30,315.24 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 426,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,893. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

