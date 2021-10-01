Mist Market Capitalization Achieves $4.45 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $796,856.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

