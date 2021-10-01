Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 6,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitchell G. Tyson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

Shares of Photronics stock remained flat at $$13.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 280,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,956. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $833.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Photronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Photronics by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Photronics by 199.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

