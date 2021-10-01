ModiHost (AIM) Price Hits $0.13

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ModiHost has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. ModiHost has a total market cap of $166,838.37 and $30,382.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00240177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00113002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013134 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.