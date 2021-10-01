Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,068. The company has a market capitalization of $613.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

