MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 69.7% in September

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the August 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MOGU by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MOGU by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,086 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MOGU alerts:

Shares of MOGU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,214. MOGU has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.