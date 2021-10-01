MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Tops $95.87 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. MonaCoin has a market cap of $95.87 million and $1.90 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,031.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.01 or 0.06853866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00344757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.54 or 0.01123303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00107451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.76 or 0.00532493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.00470630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00289453 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

