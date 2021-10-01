MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0477 on Major Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $618,558.78 and $520.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00015287 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001380 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006422 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

