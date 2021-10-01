Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.50% of Monroe Capital worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCC. TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

MRCC opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.