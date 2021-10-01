Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after purchasing an additional 294,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $64,734,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,976 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

NYSE MCO opened at $355.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.47. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

