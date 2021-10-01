MoonSwap Market Cap Hits $9.71 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $170,756.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 5% against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00344971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,260,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,240,326 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.