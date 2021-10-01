Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.24 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

