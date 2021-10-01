Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIGO stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $46.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

