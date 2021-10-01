Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

