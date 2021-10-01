Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,964 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSP opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

