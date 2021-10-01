MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.58% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $78,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

