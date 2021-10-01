M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.28% of M&T Bank worth $52,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after buying an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after buying an additional 113,937 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $90.45 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.81. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.65.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.