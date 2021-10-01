MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading Up 3.1%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.55. 760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

MTYFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

