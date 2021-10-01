Multiplier (BMXX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,237.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $664,217.49 and approximately $24,237.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00107118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00145974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,072.66 or 1.00032375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.25 or 0.06844451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.