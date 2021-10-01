MurAll Hits One Day Trading Volume of $113,350.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. MurAll has a market cap of $3.37 million and $113,350.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00236874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00115135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012426 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

PAINT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,967,642,372 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.