MVL (MVL) Market Capitalization Reaches $184.05 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. MVL has a total market cap of $184.05 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,248,029,107 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

