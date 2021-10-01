Name Change Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $79,159.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00240177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00113002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013134 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 49,003,083 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

