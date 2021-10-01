Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Up 392.3% in September

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 392.3% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nanobiotix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nanobiotix stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.62 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. Nanobiotix has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

