Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Nathan’s Famous worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

NASDAQ NATH opened at $61.17 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $251.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.