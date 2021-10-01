Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

NOPMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 5,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

