NerveNetwork (NVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $129,881.00

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $129,881.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NerveNetwork alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005078 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NerveNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NerveNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.