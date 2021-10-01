Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.21. The stock had a trading volume of 188,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,030. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 69,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 74,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.